Company tells 60yo employee of 35 years to reapply for position or lose her job.

Ageism is real and so are the consequences.

One son went online to talk about how he felt his hardworking mother was being completely disrespected and in danger of being discarded. She had spent her entire adult life working for a company, climbing up the ranks and always providing profit. But now, she has just learned that she will have to compete to keep her job, 5 years before her retirement plan. He's worried she will be left with nothing and that no one will hire her because of her advanced age.

My parents are finally seeing the truth.

u/CLow48

It sucks, because this is not the way i wanted it to happen but my parents are finally seeing the truth about how disposable the working class is to the elite.