16 older adults share advice that will improve young people's lives.

Older people have a lot of wisdom to impart to the world. Your 30s are better than your 20s; your 40s are better than your 30s; your 50s are better than your 40s. Life seems to get better with age.
They write:
1. Inevitable-Mine6466 says:
Marriage/relationships should be fun and happy. Life is hard; things get tough. Find someone that makes the tough times easier, not harder.
2. hail2theKingbabee says:
Not everything that you disagree with deserves an argument. Pick your battles and let trivial things slide.
3. Justin9314 says:
If you die, your employer will have your job posted before you are buried. Remember that on when making work/life choices.