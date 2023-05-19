16 older adults share advice that will improve young people's lives.

Older people have a lot of wisdom to impart to the world. Your 30s are better than your 20s; your 40s are better than your 30s; your 50s are better than your 40s. Life seems to get better with age.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, older adults share things that young people should know to enrich their lives.

They write:

1. Inevitable-Mine6466 says:

Marriage/relationships should be fun and happy. Life is hard; things get tough. Find someone that makes the tough times easier, not harder.

2. hail2theKingbabee says:

Not everything that you disagree with deserves an argument. Pick your battles and let trivial things slide.

3. Justin9314 says: