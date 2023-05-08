Someecards Logo
16 older people share the things they don't understand why young people do today.

Taylor Brown
May 8, 2023 | 5:31 PM
Getting older can be a confusing and isolating experience, but it can also be a cathartic and liberating journey...

Looking at a group of younger people and remembering the pressure to 'fit in,' keep up with trends, or succeed in the hustle and grind of the rat race can provide a unique perspective as you get older. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Older people of reddit, what is something young people are doing that puzzles you?' people were ready to share the behaviors that deeply perplex them.

The overdone lip injections. I can’t wait for this trend to die. - chubbybarbie81

Taking pictures of yourself all the time. Even as a younger person I can't imagine doing this. - Ok_Wolverine9344

Van life. The whole 'Van life is so glamorous, look at me sipping my coffee sitting in the back of my van in front of the sunrise' thing is WAY overrated and very, very fake.

Van life or camper life can be fun and an adventure at times, yes - but it comes with a LOT of work, expense and risk that people don't tell you about. - Just_another_Sue

Sources: Reddit
