16 older people share the things they don't understand why young people do today.

Getting older can be a confusing and isolating experience, but it can also be a cathartic and liberating journey...

Looking at a group of younger people and remembering the pressure to 'fit in,' keep up with trends, or succeed in the hustle and grind of the rat race can provide a unique perspective as you get older. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Older people of reddit, what is something young people are doing that puzzles you?' people were ready to share the behaviors that deeply perplex them.

1.

The overdone lip injections. I can’t wait for this trend to die. - chubbybarbie81

2.

Taking pictures of yourself all the time. Even as a younger person I can't imagine doing this. - Ok_Wolverine9344

3.

Van life. The whole 'Van life is so glamorous, look at me sipping my coffee sitting in the back of my van in front of the sunrise' thing is WAY overrated and very, very fake.