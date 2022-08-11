Woman asks why her friend is so mad that she pointed out her gray hairs publicly.

When best friends were hanging out, one noticed a change and, without thinking anything of it, made a hasty but celebratory remark.
It did not go over well. So, Reddit user u/Forward-Pop3347 came to the infamous internet court of "Am I the As*hole" to ask this hilarious question:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for pointing out my friend’s grey hair?
Lol, oh no...
I am 38F and my friend, “Beth”, is 39F. We were hanging out with our other friend (also 39F) when I noticed with the way Beth parted her hair that she had a few gray hairs. I squealed and reached out to touch her hair and said, “I didn’t know you had gray hair!!!” Our friend saw and chimed in, "yay, now you're like me!"