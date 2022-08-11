Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks why her friend is so mad that she pointed out her gray hairs publicly.

Woman asks why her friend is so mad that she pointed out her gray hairs publicly.

Sally Ann Hall
Aug 11, 2022 | 7:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Aging: as much as we try to do it "gracefully", there's always going to be something (or a million things) that we are sensitive about.

When best friends were hanging out, one noticed a change and, without thinking anything of it, made a hasty but celebratory remark.

It did not go over well. So, Reddit user u/Forward-Pop3347 came to the infamous internet court of "Am I the As*hole" to ask this hilarious question:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for pointing out my friend’s grey hair?

Lol, oh no...

I am 38F and my friend, “Beth”, is 39F. We were hanging out with our other friend (also 39F) when I noticed with the way Beth parted her hair that she had a few gray hairs. I squealed and reached out to touch her hair and said, “I didn’t know you had gray hair!!!” Our friend saw and chimed in, "yay, now you're like me!"

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content