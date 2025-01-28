MOH bails on 'favorite' sister's wedding over a 'family joke,' 'I couldn't take it anymore.' AITA?

But when it was Rachel’s turn to speak, she gave this whole jokey speech about “the woman I’ve always looked up to…as a reminder of what NOT to be.” She then went on to “jokingly” compare me to a 1950s sitcom mom who “probably schedules fun time.”

Everyone laughed, but I felt humiliated in front of 200 guests. Even my parents were cracking up. I wanted to keep it together, but after the speeches ended, I quietly excused myself to the bathroom to cry. When I got back, the jokes hadn’t stopped—people at my table were still making comments about me being a “buzzkill” while pouring drinks. I couldn’t take it anymore. I grabbed my purse and left.