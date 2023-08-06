Woman calls brother out at party, tells everyone his 'art' is all created by AI. AITA?

'AITA for calling out my brothers AI 'art''

Context: Hey, I (28f) am an illustrator. I have been drawing for years and also teach part time as an art tutor at an art school for children. So this basically hurts me at my core.

Story: A few months ago my brother (40m) started to use AI to make some pictures. It’s his thing now. Our mother thinks it all looks so amazing and doesn’t understand how little skill goes into these pictures.

Yesterday she celebrated her birthday and got another picture from him. It was a big celebration and she showed it to all her friends, telling everyone what an amazing artist my brother is. I said that she should mention this is AI generated and to stop telling people he made it himself.