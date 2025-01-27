Orphaned groom abandoned at altar reconciles with ex-fiancée’s father for his career. AITA? UPDATED 2X

He told me that he just wanted to let me know that there was a second guy that my ex was seeing at the time which is why she said no and left me, and that he was so ashamed to tell me that and so embarrassed in his daughter that he said she got cold feet, I told him that I had suspected so and that it wasn’t his fault.

I asked him whether or not he has heard what was being said about me after the wedding in the village and he said that they were also people talking about his daughter and that she’s a monster for doing that, and I asked whether he could stop and deny those rumours that I was abusive and he promised he’d help me and deny them.