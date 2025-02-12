Man refuses to return home with his late wife's son after discovering he’s not the biological father. AITA?

She became very clingy and possessive during her pregnancy. My mother and her mother assured me it was actually normal and not to let it get to me. Her own father had abandoned her mother when she was pregnant, so I thought it was irrational hormones.

When it came tome for delivery, something went wrong. I won't go into details but she lost a lot of blood and passed. I seriously considered giving our boy up for adoption but he was too perfect and all I had left of her.

I switched gears, got a new job with WFH benefits, and moved to a new country very quickly. Looking back, all the big changes were probably a knee jerk reaction from the grief. I was never able to step back inside the house I shared with her.