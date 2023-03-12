Airport employee gets petty revenge on rude customer's luggage.

The inner workings of air travel are usually a mystery, until now.

Most people have had an airport experience regarding canceled flights or lost luggage but it is always pretty hard to get a straight answer as to why. One man shares exactly how he handled an angry customer.

Airline employee revenge

u/justn16

I use to work for a airline at a small airport and got a bit of revenge on a rude customer. I did everything from check people in to push back the aircrafts.

One day we had a bad rain and wind storm. Flights where delayed and/or canceled. I walked into work at 4am and the line was what seemed like miles long of passengers waiting to get rebooked. So I helped out rebooking people.