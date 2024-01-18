Woman refuses to give up plane seat for mom and son, mom freaks out, stewardess steps in.

Air travel is magical in theory, but the reality can be a lot more cramped and psychologically stressful in reality.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not giving up her plane seat to a beleageured mom. She wrote:

"AITA for not giving up my plane seat?"

I 23 (F) recently had to fly across the country to attend my sister's wedding. At the airport there was a mom (around 40) with her little son (6 or 7) and the whole time she was demanding things from the airport staff. When we boarded the plane I went straight to my seat which was a middle seat, sat down and took out my earphones when the mother and the son arrived.