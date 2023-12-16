'AITA for not giving up my airline seat to a pregnant woman? I didn't feel it was fair.'

I was flying by myself on a 5+ hour flight to visit family over the holidays. I specifically booked and paid extra for an aisle seat in the second-to-last row because I have medical issues that sometimes require quick access to the bathroom.
Right before boarding, a woman asked me to give up my seat so she could sit closer to the bathroom. She was pregnant but did not seem distressed. While I felt for her situation, as someone with a medical condition, I did not feel it was fair to demand I move from the seat I planned for and paid for, especially since she apparently had not booked an aisle seat herself in advance.
The flight attendants refused to help mediate when she insisted I should have to move. There were also no other aisle or close seats available on the full flight that I or flight crew could facilitate swapping. I tried to recommend she speak to her doctor about needing accommodation if sitting far from the bathroom is not medically advisable for her situation during future flights.
Still, my family says I should have inconvenienced myself and given up my seat. I disagree though - I think she and the flight crew were unfairly targeting me instead of handling it through proper channels. AITA?
BlueMoon5k writes:
Were there no other aisle seats close to the toilets? Hard to believe only your aisle seat was the only one she could swap with.
michaeldonelly OP responded:
Dude you are right. I must have looked the easiest pushover.
mathnerd37 writes:
NTA I wouldn’t have traded for a non aisle and I don’t have a medical issue. I picked and paid for an aisle seat so that is what I am getting.
michaeldonelly OP responded:
Thanks for confirming that for me. When it comes to pregnant women, all the normal rules often go out the window.
writes:Trailsya
NTA. She should have booked another seat she wanted herself or not gone on the flight. Seems she just assumed she wouldn't have to pay for it, since some sucker was going to move.
The flight attendants are at fault for not mediating. At some point they should have told her to go back to her seat. (and all of this is regardless of your medical issues. You paid for the seat. She didn't.).
mathnerd37 writes:
paddy-crime-1663 writes:
Being pregnant isn’t a medical condition, I would’ve told her to take a hike in the kindest way possible
deadsocial writes:
NTA I flew when I was pregnant and I made sure I had an aisle seat booked.
cynycal writes:
NTA but she may have been as clueless as to options as I was until reading this. What I might have done is said 'yeah, but do you stand a good chance of shitting yourself?' Whatever the approach, ideally: No reason to leave them thinking you are a [_____} when it's an opportunity to teach others about presumptions. A letter to the airline about how staff handled this is in order methinks.