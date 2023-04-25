Guy tells 'overweight' plane passenger to 'buy two seats if he wants more space.'

Lately the news has been covering controversy around "guests of size" on airlines, and the inconsistent rules about who is required to purchase an extra seat when flying.

Jaelynn Chaney, an "advocate for people of all sizes and abilities" has started a petition demanding the FAA protect "plus sized" passengers, by making rules around providing comfortable seats, working to eliminate discrimination, and refunding people who were forced to purchase a second seat.

In this post on Reddit, user Own_Sun774 shares his story about uncomfortable airline travel. He writes:

"AITA for suggesting an overweight passenger to buy 2 seats if they are not comfortable?"

I'm gonna start with saying I am a rather big guy myself. I work out a lot and generally tall (205cm). Compared to me my fiancée Sarah is literally tiny and I can easily let her sit on my shoulders for the entire concert.