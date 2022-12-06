Guy tells tall plane passenger to upgrade his seat next time; gets called 'selfish.'

"AITA for telling a 6'8 giant to upgrade his seating?"

Context - Flight between two major European cities, flight cost about 60 euros. Flight time 1.5 hours.

Me (32M) I am 5'10 and I check in to my flight the night before. I wanted a window seat, so I chose window seat. It was not extra, but I had seen that the cost for extended legroom was about 20 euro. This was a larger plane so each side of the aisle had 3 seats, so window, middle and aisle.

I didn't feel the need to get more space because I intended to sleep and its general sufficient space. After takeoff, the person in front reclines their seat. No problem, I recline my seat, but the guy in the aisle behind, but in the middle stops me.