Guy tells tall plane passenger to upgrade his seat next time; gets called 'selfish.'

Context - Flight between two major European cities, flight cost about 60 euros. Flight time 1.5 hours.
Me (32M) I am 5'10 and I check in to my flight the night before. I wanted a window seat, so I chose window seat. It was not extra, but I had seen that the cost for extended legroom was about 20 euro. This was a larger plane so each side of the aisle had 3 seats, so window, middle and aisle.
I didn't feel the need to get more space because I intended to sleep and its general sufficient space. After takeoff, the person in front reclines their seat. No problem, I recline my seat, but the guy in the aisle behind, but in the middle stops me.
He tells me that he is too big and the chair reclines into his legs. This man seated in the middle is extraordinarily tall, and seated in the middle, so his knees extend into the space of both the aisle and window seats.