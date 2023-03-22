Someecards Logo
Karen complains about service dog on airplane, gets them a first class seat.

Amanda Hurley
Mar 22, 2023 | 1:52 PM
Every dog has its day.

Allergies are a serious concern and service dogs are sometimes a debated topic. But, if this man's story is to be believed, this was not one of those cases and one puppy got a taste of the sweet life.

Benefactor of a malicious compliance got me a first class upgrade

ineedatinylama

Yes I know people have legitimate allergies. Don't nit pick this story, the woman may have had allergies, but they only popped up when it was convenient. )

This was in 2000. I was traveling with my service dog and my family. We had seats in the back of the plane.

At the check in, entitled business class ticket holder Karen spotted my service dog, went up to the desk, and demanded we be bumped off the flight because she was "highly allergic" to dogs.

She began wheezing, sneezing and gasping on cue. ( Side note: we had been sitting within 2 feet of her for over an hour. My dog was under my chair, as he was trained to do. She spotted him when he came out to get water).

