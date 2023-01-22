Man gets revenge on 'rude' plane passenger by letting his toddler scream for 90 minutes.

On a six hour flight my wife and I had our son (1.5 years old) as a lap infant. He was having a really challenging time- he wouldn’t sleep, sit still, or be calmed by all the tricks we had up our sleeves. In addition to this he was teething. The guy in the seat in front of us kept getting his seat bumped by the kiddo and kept giving me the half turn + side eye.
Eventually at about 5 hours he turn to me and asked me to control my kid. I replied, ‘we’re doing our best’ he repeated that you ‘need to control your kid’, I kept trying to explain we’re doing everything we can. I feeling snarky and exhausted, “I will relay the message to our son”
The guy started going off on me, probably picking up on my jest. I told him again that we’re doing our best and that if had a problem we should call the flight attendant to sort his issue out. He refused to do this. And kept arguing with me for a bit.