Man in middle plane seat moves knee into woman's space; she calls attendant on him.

"AITA for accidentally spreading my legs in a plane seat?"

A few months ago I (26M) was alone on a long flight, ~6 hours. I had a middle seat between a young woman (20sF) in the window seat, and a woman (30sF) on the aisle. I'm tall and am never comfortable on planes.

My knees always dig into the seat in front and it can be quite painful. I usually try to take a walk around the airport before flights to stretch my legs, but neglected to this time. It was Spirit airlines so even less legroom than usual.

About half an hour after takeoff I found my left knee inching to the side for the sweet relief of open space -- specifically, the no-man's-land in between seats, level with the shared armrest. But I wasn't paying attention to my knee the entire time.