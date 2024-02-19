'My GF wants to bring a stranger's books on our flight, I told her it's a bad idea.' UPDATED

There are times when you need a chorus of strangers to put a decision into perspective.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for shutting down his GF's idea to "transport" a stranger's children's book on an international flight. He wrote:

"My girlfriend wants to bring a total stranger's children books on our flight back, I told her it's a very bad idea and wont touch the book, she calls me heartless and paranoid. AITA?"

We are flying to Scandinavia for vocation from Spain, and my girlfriend offered to help a stranger in a expat Facebook group to bring a children book back for their niece who forgot it.