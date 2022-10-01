Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy shares wild story of sitting next to plane passenger who gets drunk and crazy.

Guy shares wild story of sitting next to plane passenger who gets drunk and crazy.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 1, 2022 | 12:58 PM
ADVERTISING

Chase Mitchell, Emmy nominated writer from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and former Someecards writer, was recently on a flight where he ended up seated next to an insane person. He took to Twitter to share his story. Here's how it went.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content