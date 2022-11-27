'Plus size' woman gets called 'disgusting' after refusing to give up second plane seat.

"AITA for refusing to give up my seat(s) and being crass about it?"

I (36F) flew home for Thanksgiving this week and got an early flight this morning so I would be able to do laundry tomorrow and relax before going back to work.

I am a plus-size woman (the cause was finally diagnosed after three years of weight gain, I've lost 4 lbs in the last four weeks!), so when I booked my flights, I spent extra money and booked two adjacent seats so whoever had the third seat in my row would not have to be squished up in my business.

Flying out was great, the other person in my row was cool and we shared the middle seat and snacks and played Pokemon on our switches and visited each other's animal crossing islands.

Flying home was where things became a bit more problematic.