Plane passenger reports couple who 'snuck' into premium seats; 'I paid for extra room.'

1. The fact that flight attendants don't care does not obligate paying customers to have to share what would have been their solitude with non-paying customers. AND the flight attendants are paid to enforce the airlines services & policies, which the flight attendants should do.

2. If some flight attendants move some non-paying customers back some of the time, Then ALL fight attendants should move all of non-paying customers back all of the time, because not doing so is exercising Discrimination, which is WRONG & is based on the flight attendants mood, busyness, likes, dislikes, on race, on nationality, on the presence of children, etc.

NO MA'AM​​​​​​​. All non-paying customers should be treated EQUALLY - NO EXCUSES, NO EXCEPTIONS ​​​​​​​