'I saved a woman’s life on an airplane and lost my new Bose headphones because of it.' UPDATED

"I saved a woman’s life on an airplane and lost my new Bose headphones because of it."

I’m an MD anesthesiologist and was on a trans-Pacific flight when a woman on the other side of our airplane went into respiratory failure. She was suffering from severe hypoxemia at our cruising altitude in the setting of chronic lung disease.

Long story short, she ended up completely losing consciousness and she stopped breathing for a short while, so myself and a couple EMTs had to physically carry her to the emergency exit aisle and perform lifesaving measures on her for just over 2.5 hours, as we were almost at the exact midpoint in our flight.

In the end she regained consciousness and we safely transferred her to paramedics at the receiving airport, but we were physically breathing for her for the entire 2.5 hours she was in our care. If we hadn’t been there, she would have certainly died on the flight.