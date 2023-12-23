'AITA for being upset that my wife dragged us to the airport 5 hrs early for a flight?'

"AITA for being upset that my wife dragged us to the airport 5 hours early for a flight?"

So, we are flying to Poland from Heathrow this morning at 6:45. We had booked an airport hotel 15mins drive from the airport. My wife is a bit neurotic about travel and decided we needed to be at the airport for 2am at the latest. So here we are.

The problem is, security and bag drop doesn't open until 4:30. And we have a four year old daughter.

We have a car five minutes away in the car park we could be sat in, but she refuses and wants to stay in the terminal. So we are all sat on the floor and trying to keep a four year old occupied at 3:30am in an empty terminal building where everything is closed except for one coffee shop.