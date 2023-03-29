Mom tells flight attendant to hold her baby while she eats, ruins flight. AITA?

The headline is just ONE aspect of the frustration that the OP experienced on a long flight home. Their fellow passenger, a mom with an infant, pulled out all the stops to get the whole plane into the mile high headache club.
My best friend and I spent a month backpacking around Europe. By the time we were going to head home, we were exhausted. To make our flight, we took a 4AM shuttle to the airport and could barely think/keep our eyes open.
We had pretty crap seats on our first flight, they were right up against a wall or cubby at the end of the plane and not only didn't recline backward, but pushed forward a little while the people in front fully reclined into us.
Needless to say, we didn't sleep, but it was a quick flight, quick layover, and we were praying for decent enough seats to get a good sleep on our final flight home, which was 6.5h.