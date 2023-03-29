Mom tells flight attendant to hold her baby while she eats, ruins flight. AITA?

Hold my baby while you work, won't you?

The headline is just ONE aspect of the frustration that the OP experienced on a long flight home. Their fellow passenger, a mom with an infant, pulled out all the stops to get the whole plane into the mile high headache club.

AITA for being rude about giving up a plane seat for a baby?

u/FairReputation1610

My best friend and I spent a month backpacking around Europe. By the time we were going to head home, we were exhausted. To make our flight, we took a 4AM shuttle to the airport and could barely think/keep our eyes open.

We had pretty crap seats on our first flight, they were right up against a wall or cubby at the end of the plane and not only didn't recline backward, but pushed forward a little while the people in front fully reclined into us.