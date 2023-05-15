Woman calls out mom for changing baby in the middle of plane, flight attendant steps in.

Flying can be deeply stressful. Even if you're not nervous about the act of flying itself, the cramped seats, claustrophobia, and occasional turbulence is enough to trigger deep discomfort.
Now, add crying kids to this, and the stress stew is complete. Given how stressful flying can be for adults, it's no surprise it's confusing and scary for a small baby. But that doesn't mean the sounds of screams and smells of bodily fluids are any easier to bear.
She wrote:
AITA for asking a couple to stop changing their baby’s diaper in the middle of a plane?
I (28F) was on a flight for several hours today, seated behind a couple with a baby. I’m a really nauseous flyer, so I took a Dramamine ahead of time and did my best to get some sleep during the flight. This didn’t happen because of the baby’s crying, but oh well, I know flights are scary and stressful for infants and there was nothing anyone could do about that.