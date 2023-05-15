Woman calls out mom for changing baby in the middle of plane, flight attendant steps in.

Flying can be deeply stressful. Even if you're not nervous about the act of flying itself, the cramped seats, claustrophobia, and occasional turbulence is enough to trigger deep discomfort.

Now, add crying kids to this, and the stress stew is complete. Given how stressful flying can be for adults, it's no surprise it's confusing and scary for a small baby. But that doesn't mean the sounds of screams and smells of bodily fluids are any easier to bear.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking parents on a plane to take their child back to the changing table.

She wrote:

AITA for asking a couple to stop changing their baby’s diaper in the middle of a plane?