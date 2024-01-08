Woman refuses to move for man who wants to 'sit with family,' flight attendant steps in.

Nothing adds to the stress of flying quite like an awkward social interaction with someone you'll be stuck in the air with for hours.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not letting a guy sit next to his family on a flight. She wrote:

" AITA for not letting a guy sit next to his family on a flight?"

I (22f) was on a flight yesterday and noticed someone in my seat. A man (40s?m) was sitting next to his wife and daughter. I kindly asked him to move as he was sitting in the seat I specifically booked and paid more for (I'm mostly comfortable sitting in aisle seats). He refused to move and told me to move to his seat which was a middle seat.