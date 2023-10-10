Woman yelled at for eating peanuts on plane; responds, 'that really sucks.' AITA?

So, I just said “yeah, that really sucks you are allergic, let me know where your epi pen is so I can stab you with it…. {pause} …. You know, so I can save your life.” I didn’t know what to say and I was embarrassed but I had had enough… am I the AH…?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Tony M.

You are allowed to eat peanut butter in public, but if the man next to you, makes you aware (kindly or not) that he is allergic, the polite thing to do would be put them away.

Kelly P.

He lost the right to a polite response when he yelled at her.