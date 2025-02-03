'AITA for ending an eight year friendship after my cameras recorded her in my home when I was out of town?'

She became very offended and said it was nobody else’s business and I should not have told anybody about it. I told her our friendship was definitely over and to not contact me again. I told her that I was removing myself from toxic people.

Later, I was talking to one of my other friends (also a client) about it, and they kind of made me feel that I was not a very good friend because I needed to have a talk with her and forgive her.

They said that people make mistakes I need to be forgiven and she should get another chance. Since she was exhausting me anyway, I just can’t bring myself to want to have anything to do with her. AITA?? PS… she did NOT have a key. I did not always lock my back garage door. Lesson learned!

A few hours later, he OP returned with an update.