Woman demands that her father tell her sister that their dying mother is not hers. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to let my half sister see my (not her) mom before she dies and telling dad he'll have to explain why to her before he loses her too?"

My dad cheated on my mom and my half sister (11) is the result of his cheating. When my mom found out she left my dad and filed for divorce. It was a really difficult time because dad tried to get back with mom using me and he expected them to raise the two of us together and we'd be one happy family where mom got left raising the affair baby as her own.

Instead he raised her on his own because her mom left her with dad once she was 2 months old. From the time she could talk my dad was telling my half sister my mom was hers. He had her calling mom mama when she was learning how to talk, he'd talk about her like she was OUR mom and not mine.