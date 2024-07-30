'AITA for buying my sisters dream house?'

My sister had it in her head that we were buying the house to either A. Rent to own it out to her family or B. Transfer the title to her name and have her pay us back in time. Yes that is literally what she was thinking. Despite us never discussing anything like that once.

When I told her that was not happening my sister threw a fit. She was livid because “this was her dream too”. And that it wasn’t fair that only one of us could live it. That since she had children they deserved to grow up in the family home and what did my wife and I even need all that space for?