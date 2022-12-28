15 people share what they would do if they woke up to $250 million in their bank.

Many people dream about what they would do if they won the lottery. Buy a new car, pay off their debt, or quit your job. Even a million dollars would change a person's life (despite some people saying $1 million isn't even that much anymore), and it's fun to daydream about what you would do.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, Reddit users share what they would do if they had $250 million deposited in their bank account.

1. Clingy__Ghost says:

Sleep

2. lokken1234 says:

Do a mass family group text asking them for money; this will buy me valuable time before anyone catches the wind and comes running for money.

3. fermat9997 says: