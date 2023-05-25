18 employees share their craziest story of a coworker getting fired or quitting.

Quitting a job in the middle of a shift without a two weeks notice if often a fantasy reserved for daydreaming while an entitled customers screams at you...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the craziest story of someone at your company quitting or being fired?' people were ready to share the day at the office they'll definitely never forget.

1.

Mine was pretty simple but hilarious. Big box retail electronics store. All hands meeting, so probably 60ish employees.

Management fired a guy right before the meeting (seems like a dumb decision), and before he walked out, he stood up in front of the crowd and said 'Well I'm going to miss you all. These idiots fired me because they think I've been stealing stuff, and well I haven't!'

Right then an iPod touch came tumbling out of his hoodie's pocket and hit the floor. Sealed in a box with the company's inventory and antitheft stickers still on it. - fanta_is_nazi_soda

2.