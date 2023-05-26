21 employees reveal the thing 'that annoying coworker' won't stop doing lately.

So, when a Reddit user asked the wonderful world of internet strangers about their most annoying coworker right now, employees everywhere took advantage of the safe space to spill the tea. Sorry, Melissa, but everyone knows that you've been hooking up with Fred in the kitchen on Taco Tuesdays for months.
He has an amazing quality. He will come to me for help, and ask me a question. Whilst answering the question he will mirror what I'm saying.
By the end of the conversation he will repeat the solution back to me and ask me: 'Right, have you got that now?' I've never seen anything like it. - fannymcslap
Sips (slurps) coffee and goes Ahhhhh loudly. Every. Freakin. Time. Forgot to mention, the travel mug he drinks from has some sort of pressure valve that squeals every time he takes a drink. - [deleted]
Leg tapping.....it's f*cking infuriating. We have connected table/spacers, and I've even separated the desks but I'm still constantly vibrating. He's brought down books, name tobelerones, nothing is safe. I can't even have a glass of water on my desk without feeling like I'm in Jurassic Park. - [deleted]