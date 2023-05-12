16 people share the absolute worst gift they've ever received.

While it is truly 'the thought that counts' when it comes to gift-giving, sometimes family members, friends, or the coworker who selected you for Secret Santa can beautifully miss the mark...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the worst gift you've ever recieved?' people were ready to share the hilarious, confusing, passive aggressive or overall 'WTF' presents they've ever opened. Thanks for the lip waxing kit, grandma. The hint was received.

1.

My mother in law gave me a blanket I had just donated 2 weeks before to Goodwill. She went there, bought it, and gave it to me like a new gift. Never realizing it had been in my home. Now I have to drive about an hour to donate anything for fear it will come back to my house. - scifilove

2.

Happy meal Barbie. For my 20th birthday. From my boyfriend. It wasn't intended to be ironic. - RubixRube

3.