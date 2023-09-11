18 people share the worst dealbreaker they discovered on a first date.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you find out after a first date that was a deal breaker?" people were ready to share their most awkward experiences from the hilariously chaotic search for true love.
Had a guy seen completely normal, met up for a breakfast date, and before our order came he causally mentioned that I was beautiful l but would look even better with his collar on and his baby in my stomach.
Out of the blue, not even remotely in the realm of the conversation at the moment. I just said I’m gonna pass on the meal and left before he said anything else, and blocked him as soon as I was home. - stargazered
He told me that he couldn’t wait to have kids with me and that he had picked out our kids’ names.
When I told him that this was our first date and I wasn’t sure about kids and that this was a super creepy thing to say to me, he insisted it was my duty as a woman and that it would make me very happy. Yeah, there was no second date. - NymeriasWrath
He asked me to pay for his court fees, that was my turn off so I wanted to leave to end the date. I said my goodbyes, he threatened to tell the whole restaurant I was having an affair & cheated on him if I left.
I stayed in fear of embarrassment. Excused myself to the restroom where I made my escape to the door. He saw me from the window I saw him coming out I ran a bit, looked back to see him chasing me - Ok-Ambassador-8982
I think she was in love with her best friend and didn't realize it. She told me she and her long time best friend she called her "wifey" lived together in a single room with the friend's baby. She said that this friend always comes first and they're inseparable.
They also have gotten kicked out like 3 times from house to house. She left the date early because whoever they were renting from was threatening to kick them out. We never really talked again but I wanted to tell she shouldn't be dating because she's already in a relationship. - PupEDog
Found his twitter and besides his online personality being hating on women and loving soccer I saw a tweet about me, regarding a comment I said about not liking a certain artist and how stupid he thought I was… ghosted him immediately - OkraFull7022
He asked me to call his girlfriend to tell her we would be together now. - Radiant_Resort_9893
He had “no money to get home” and wanted to sleep at my place… big nope, stranger. - qveeroccvlt
I was so impressed that he’d treated me and the person who introduced us to sushi. I was 18 and he was 27, so I guess it just impressed me because most 18 year olds can’t just treat a group to sushi.
But then he let slip that he’d paid for it all with his mom’s credit card…he didn’t have a job. Recovering addict. And his mom’s credit cards were financing his whole life. So….it was a deal breaker. - honeyonbiscuits
He lost a pile of money in crypto and NFTs. But still tried to convince me to get my money in to it. - hanginwithyuka
That my date would not cut his toe nails that he would grow them on purpose because he would prefer using his toe nails to "scratch his legs." "I don't have to bend down so often." I got to see them. Folks, I ran. I ran. - blackorchid1369
He was a really bad magician. Brought cards and everything, couldn’t land a trick :/ I felt bad and took him up on a second date but that was it. - Durdengrl322
He was hung up on his ex to the point he wouldn’t stop talking about her for the entire dinner. Ohhh, and he told me he was an alcoholic that still drinks and runs AA meetings. He got drunk and I used his phone to Uber him a ride home. - ExistingHelicopter29
Her other guy showed up in the middle of our date. She said "Can I talk with him for a minute?" I said "sure" then walked out the door and never looked back. - New2ThisThrowaway
Prior to our first date he said he didn't have any kids. While he was driving me home after our first date he mentioned that he hated letting his baby mama use his car because she always messed with the radio stations and that it took forever to get his seat adjusted back to how he liked it.
I was just out of highschool and wasn't looking to date anyone with kids. With how disrespectful he was during our date, finding out that he had a kid was an automatic deal breaker for me.
He then kept calling and texting me and after I blocked his number he kept creating new social media accounts to get a hold of me because he wanted to go for a second date and kept bringing up that he was making good money so I'd be an idiot to say no to him. - 2baverage
On the surface, he was a lawyer with an Ivy League degree. Then just one layer deep, he had six kids with 5 different women.
One of his exes hated him so much he took their kids to Germany to get away from him. And the kicker? His youngest was 6 months old and he was sleeping on his ex's couch. - Banjo-Becky
I went on a date with a woman I met while travelling for work. She mentioned her husband in passing the next morning. I said "wait, you're married?" to which she replied, "What he doesn't know won't hurt him." I was pissed. - 74006-M-52-----
He came into the bar and instead of giving me a hug or handshake hello (first time meeting in person since we met from a dating app) he decided to lick my face.
LICK MY FACE. He then sat down and talked only about how he needed to get laid. I was mortified and left early. - whelpseeyoulaterr
That he had restraining orders against him from not one, but two exes. Also asked if he could move in with me on the first date - lalalabeeee