18 people share the worst dealbreaker they discovered on a first date.

Sometimes you know within 30 seconds that a first date is headed rapidly toward "block this number and ghost" territory...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did you find out after a first date that was a deal breaker?" people were ready to share their most awkward experiences from the hilariously chaotic search for true love.

1.

Had a guy seen completely normal, met up for a breakfast date, and before our order came he causally mentioned that I was beautiful l but would look even better with his collar on and his baby in my stomach.

Out of the blue, not even remotely in the realm of the conversation at the moment. I just said I’m gonna pass on the meal and left before he said anything else, and blocked him as soon as I was home. - stargazered

2.

He told me that he couldn’t wait to have kids with me and that he had picked out our kids’ names.