16-year-old boy gives mom ultimatum: 'stop mentoring my bully or you're dead to me.' AITA?

So my [16m] mom [40s] is a teacher at my school. Our school has a special elective you can take which is being a teacher's aide during your elective period. It's mostly stuff like grading papers for them, making copies, mentoring, etc... It's pretty much always just the teacher's favorite student at the time. I found out at the beginning of the semester that my mom chose "Dave" [17m] to be her TA.
Dave has made my life a living nightmare since middle school. He has bullied me mercilessly both physically and emotionally since 6th grade. I don't want to get into everything he's done to me, but everyone is fully aware of it, including the school and my parents. There have been countless meetings with school administration and suspensions on his end but it never stopped him. Since we've been in high school I haven't had to see him as much, which is a relief, but the times that I do are always terrible.
When I found out that he was her new TA, I was obviously very hurt and confused. I asked her why would she want to spend extra time with someone who made my life so terrible? She said that she had him in one of her classes and that he really isn't such a bad kid, but he has a really terrible home life that she can't tell me about that makes him act out. For the record, my mom has always had a soft spot for kids who come from bad homes.
I reminded her of all the things he had done to me and she said that she understands but he really needs help right now. I told her I get that, but why does it have to be you? We have a huge school full of teachers and staff who can mentor him. Why does it have to be you? She told me to stop being selfish and some kids have it harder than I can imagine and she's just trying to help.
I was honest with her and told her that if she continued to have him as her aide, she was dead to me. She was choosing him over me and she would not longer be my mother. I would no longer talk to her and the minute I turned 18, I was moving out and she would never hear from me again. She rolled her eyes and said I was being dramatic but after a couple of days of ignoring her, I was grounded. It didn't change my mind and my dad then tried to force me to talk to her.
I still refused so they pretty much took everything away from me one by one for the past few weeks. I no longer have my car, computer, guitar, and most recently my art supplies and I have to come home from school and go straight to my room and am not allowed out except dinner until I start talking to her again. They don't realize that this is just strengthening my resolve. I'm going to sit in this empty room every day silently until I'm 18 and they'll never see me again.
My mom keeps coming in crying and begging me to talk to her which makes me feel kind of bad but she still won't remove Dave as her aide. Am I taking this too far? I just feel so betrayed.
Shinzodune said:
NTA. If my mother would have done that to me or one of my brothers we would have treated her like a traitor. She puts her savior-complex or whatever this is over your mental health. She is in addition to that disloyal to your family (YOU). Just ignore her and organize your life. Do good in school and leave her behind when you are old enough and independent. I can not even compute how people do this to their own blood. But here we are. I wish you the best.
Prickly_Peaches said:
NTA. I’m sure Dave has a rough life, but it doesn’t excuse his cruelty towards you. I would be extremely hurt if my mom sided with my bully. Your mom should ask one of her colleagues to take him on as an aid and then tell Dave that, given his prior history with you, it is no longer appropriate for him to be her aid.
Popular_Error3691 said:
Nta. The damage is done, hope your mother realizes she f'd it up.
Future_Reporter1368 said:
As a teacher I am horrified by your mom and dad’s behavior. I don’t understand how she can put another child above her own son. This is absolutely heartbreaking. I am sorry you are going through this.
Vegetable_Tea_7780 said:
NTA. This is just another way to bully you. And your own mother is not only dismissing it, but enabling it. I'm so sorry.
ConvivialKat said:
NTA. I am so very sorry that your mother and father have made such a poor decision. I am an old lady, and my heart breaks for you, sweetie. I urge you to stop being passive and take some actions of your own. Your parents view you as a child whose resolve will fail. They aren't seeing the damage they are permanently causing you and their relationship with you.
My advice is to speak with a guidance counselor at your school. Lay everything out for them (especially the punishments you are receiving at home) and ask them to intervene with school administration on your behalf. Remind them that there are school records of his bullying actions. Tell them the name of the teacher who approached you and ask that they be excluded from any information. Always keep in mind that school counselors are mandatory reporters, so CPS may become involved. At 16, that is the least of your worries.
You seem very resolved, and I do not think think you are wrong. Your parents are being fools. That they would lose their own child for the sake of mentoring their child's bully? No matter his home situation, this makes no sense at all to me. I wish you the best and look forward to an update.