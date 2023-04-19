18 people share the dumbest financial mistake they ever made.

"Money can't buy happiness" or "More money, more problems?"

Regardless of your financial philosophy in life, we've all made a few disappointing errors when it comes to matters of the wallet. Banking on a slot machine, bringing a wad of cash to a karaoke bar, retail therapy, or giving your corporate company card to Anna Delvey on a vacation in Morocco--money is complicated. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the dumbest financial mistake you've ever made?" people were brave enough to share.

1.

Getting conned into a high interest credit card at 18, then completely screwing it off because I was 18 and an idiot. A $500 credit limit turned into $3000 worth of fees and interest.