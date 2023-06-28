19 medical professionals share stories of patients that had zero common sense.

Medical professionals see many people daily—sick, maimed, and, most importantly, patients with no sense. Doctors will help you as they've taken the Hippocratic oath but may also judge you.
They write:
1. BrunoGerace says:
73 here, former clinical microbiologist, LONG ago. Still, I often found myself all over the clinical lab, not just infectious diseases. So, one day, this 20-something guy (wife and mom in tow) walks in with a paper request for semen analysis, pre-computer era.
Ok, not the most comfortable encounter, but I'm a professional and have done this drill many times. He had not been briefed by the doc and had no idea how establishing infertility in males was done. Well, OK, a challenge, then. I took him aside and, using standard medical terminology, told him how a diagnosis is made and what he needed to do to provide a specimen.
He couldn't/wouldn't believe that I was asking him to masturbate into that container. Astonished! Then he played dumb as if the word was unfamiliar to him.
We looped through the medical terms and procedure again, and I eventually resorted to every word I knew to describe the 'act.' It was like a George Carlin bit! A half-hour later, he emerged from the toilet with two inches of urine in the cup. God Almighty. The report went back 'patient provided improper specimen.'
2. V_imaginary says:
I’m a pharmacist. I was working a relief shift, one evening shift (not my usual pharmacy). A man comes in looking distressed. Man: I had sexual relations with a woman with whom I do not intend to pursue a long-term relationship. (Yes. He said it just like that)
Me: okay. I’m assuming there was an accident, or it was unprotected. How long ago did it happen? Man: last night, at 7 pm, on the couch. (Woah, TMI, I need to know the approximate time to know if plan B will work o.o)
Me: we have this medication called Plan B, and since the incident happened within 72 hours. Man: oh yes, I got that for her yesterday, right after we finished. We want to know if there is anything we can do to know if she is pregnant now.
Me: unfortunately, not. She’ll have to wait three weeks or so to see if she gets her period, and if she doesn’t, she can do a pregnancy test then. Theoretically, you could do a blood test for faster results, but that would also not be until a couple of weeks, at least.
Man: we’re just anxious because she doesn’t want to be pregnant. Is there anything that she can take to prevent the pregnancy? Any multivitamin? Minerals? Food? Me: she’s already taken it, which was the plan B. There are some other options, but those are prescriptions. No, there are no over-the-counter products she can take.
Man: What about me? Is there anything I can take now to prevent the pregnancy? Are any multivitamins or minerals? Me:……………………………..No sir. There isn’t anything you can take now.
3. SpatchcockMcGuffin says:
Paramedic. An elderly woman complains that her mouth is dry and she felt a bit dizzy climbing the stairs earlier. Go through the whole rigamarole of getting a medical history, vitals, and more detail on symptoms.
Ask her what she's had to drink today. A cup of tea, ten hours ago. Any water? No. Guess what fixed it within five minutes.
4. Shoeflinger says:
Rural ER Doc here: 35-year-old female walks in with right-sided jaw/neck swelling. 'I think it happened because I ate some meat yesterday that my body is reacting to.' Ten minutes later: 'Oh yeah, and I accidentally swallowed a bee and it stung me in my mouth right before this happened. Sorry I forgot to mention that'
5. NAMomx3 says:
Had an 18 or 19-year-old girl come into my ER with some complaint that required an X-ray. It’s standard that we do a urine pregnancy test prior to imaging on any female of childbearing years. She insisted she’d never had sex and there was zero possibility of pregnancy.
We did the test anyway and it resulted that she was pregnant. We did a blood pregnancy test to confirm the result since she insisted she couldn’t possibly be pregnant because she was a virgin. That was positive too.
We gave her a few minutes to herself to figure out what the hell happened, and when I returned to check on her a short time later she asked me if she could get pregnant even though her boyfriend, 'didn’t go all the way in.' She 100% believed that long as he wasn’t entirely in her it didn’t count. It took nearly a half hour of explaining reproduction to her for her to understand whether it was halfway in or all the way in sperm travel.
6. QuailPuzzled1286 says:
Not me but my mother would pick up shifts as a nurse sometimes in Labor and Delivery and she had met a handful of women who didn’t know the baby was going to be coming out of their vaginas. Like no clue. My mom usually said something like 'How you got it in is how it’s coming out honey.' This was the late 90 early 2000s.
7. TaTenk says:
EMS Here. I had a person with diabetes in his 30-40s who refused to take insulin since 2012; it was 2020. When I took his blood sugar, it only read as 'HI,' meaning it was over 700 for the glucometer not to read it. Upon seeing this, he asked me if that was high and then asked, 'Is this the cause of all the 'ice cream' I ate.'
He was on a Facebook Messenger video with his girlfriend the entire time. I met him later in the parking lot after he got discharged, and it took this man less than fifty paces from the ER door to rip off the bandage covering his IV and play with the IV wound until it started bleeding all over the place again.
I knocked on our ambulance door and asked for a bandaid to fix it. We had to walk him back into the ER and bandage his arm with gauze so that, hopefully, by the time he got it off, it would've clotted enough for him not to end up exsanguinating himself.
8. blue_monkeys says:
Had an adult male patient who needed a Foley catheter. His mother was in the room, and they lived together in the backwoods of TN. I informed them both of the order for a catheter, how it works, and why it was needed. His mother stated, 'Well, he’s still a virgin, and I’m not sure I’m comfortable with his virginity being taken in a hospital.'
9. likeeggs says:
Saw a chart once where a person came in for a burn to their eye. They told the doctor they read online that warm milk in the eye can help with irritation and their eyes were irritated. So they BOILED milk and then poured it into their eye. Burned it all.
10. MonkBigT says:
So this 60-something-year-old suffers from an acute complication and gets a Pacemaker to solve the problem. Everything goes normally and as planned; he recovers, every care and meds he needs to take are prescribed and explained, and medical appointments with a Cardiologist/Arritmologist are scheduled so that he may get the follow-up he needs.
The man then proceeds to never show up to any appointment and never answer any calls from the hospital to reschedule. This went on for around three years until he showed up without a warning and asked to talk with the doctor who did the procedure to put in his pacemaker.
People were weirded out, but seeing that the doctor was present that day and this patient was in clear distress, they talked to him and managed a couple of minutes to have the doctor check on him.
Inside the appointment room, the doctor notices that this man is wearing a bra inside his shirt. The man explains he has been wearing his daughter's bra for three months after his 'problem' worsened.
The shirt is asked to be taken off, and there he stands, the shirtless man wearing his daughter's bra, showing off the pacemaker that should have been kept inside his body, dangling outside of it, being held by the left bra cup, with a big infected open wound above it with the pacemaker leads still inserted onto his veins and connected to his heart.
Nobody has any idea how the man let that situation come to be or how he didn't die of sepsis or any other health problem that may appear, for that matter.
11. Artisanal_AF says:
There is a reason the instructions for prescription suppositories say 'unwrap and insert' and not just 'insert.'
12. Kretuhtuh says:
Had a buddy who was an EMT, he was called out to a location for a gunshot wound. Apparently what happened is a father was mowing his lawn when he accidentally touched part of the mower near the engine and burned his hand. He got mad at the lawnmower, pulled out his pistol, and shot it. The bullet ricocheted and hit his son in the leg.
13. The-disgracist says:
My sister told me a story of a woman with chronic blisters and lesions on her lips. They couldn’t figure out what it was for weeks. It would heal and come back. Heal and come back. Turns out she would jam out on like three bags of salt and vinegar chip a day for weeks at a time until the sores hurt too bad to continue then she’d go to the doctor.
14. angels_exist_666 says:
Former vet tech. Had a women scream at me and my vet for telling her it's the law to have your dog vaccinated against rabies. She said the rabies vaccine causes autism in dogs and makes puppies stupid.
Side note: three weeks later her puppy died of parvo. She got another one immediately after and did not clean her home. Two more died in the following months. Animal control and the city had to get involved.
15. MrWizard311 says:
Had a patient come in for facial burns because he smoked while wearing his oxygen, twice in the same week.
16.ToxDoc says:
Working midnight in the ER. Family brings in a four-year-old at 2 AM-ish. I ask them what is wrong. Them: 'Ask him (the 4 year old). He said he needed to see a doctor.'
Me: 'Did he say anything was wrong?' Them: 'No. He said he needed to see a doctor, so brought him.'
[A quick back and forth that firmly establishes that they actually showed up in the ER at 2 AM, purely because the four-year-old said he needed to see a doctor and they don’t know why]
Me to child: 'Why do you need to see a doctor?' Kid: 'The doctor has suckers.Me: *standing there astounded.*To be clear, it is the parents who lack sense and not the kid.
17. Trisomy__21 says:
This happened in med school on my OB/GYN rotation. Patient: who’s the baby gonna look like? Me: what do you mean?
Patient: well is it gonna look like the dude who got me pregnant or the guy who’s been nutting in me the last few months? Me: utterly speechless the baby should look like the people who conceived it. This person is now a parent.
18. jdotbrone says:
Physical Therapist - Had a patient with neck pain and spasms, also complained of anxiety and heart palpitations. Asked about caffeine intake and patient revealed drinking and average on 15-20 cups of coffee daily.
19. MicturitionSyncope says:
Not a medical professional, but I used to volunteer at a free medical clinic to take vitals and histories. A woman came in with pneumonia and wanted to know why her normal treatment of drinking half a bottle of Listerine and smoking a pack of cigarettes a day wasn't working.
I asked why she thought smoking was good treatment for a lung infection and she said, 'Indians used to purify the ground by burning all the weeds away before planting, so I'm smoking to purify my lungs.' I left that one to the doctor.