19 medical professionals share stories of patients that had zero common sense.

5. NAMomx3 says:

Had an 18 or 19-year-old girl come into my ER with some complaint that required an X-ray. It’s standard that we do a urine pregnancy test prior to imaging on any female of childbearing years. She insisted she’d never had sex and there was zero possibility of pregnancy.

We did the test anyway and it resulted that she was pregnant. We did a blood pregnancy test to confirm the result since she insisted she couldn’t possibly be pregnant because she was a virgin. That was positive too.

We gave her a few minutes to herself to figure out what the hell happened, and when I returned to check on her a short time later she asked me if she could get pregnant even though her boyfriend, 'didn’t go all the way in.' She 100% believed that long as he wasn’t entirely in her it didn’t count. It took nearly a half hour of explaining reproduction to her for her to understand whether it was halfway in or all the way in sperm travel.