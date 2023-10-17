19 y/o 'chooses parents' over older GF and child, 'she never explained how she got pregnant.' AITA?

"AITA for choosing my parents over my girlfriend and leaving her to take care of our child?"

Me (19m) and my girlfriend (27f) have been together for almost 2 years. Those have been the happiest years of my life. We met during my internship at my local nursery home. It is mandatory for students to have an internship in a social field if you want to study medicine in my country.

My girlfriend oversees human resources in said nursing home and therefore also takes care of the interns. We were very fond of each other as we had a lot of common interests, although I didn’t think much of it at first as I usually receive negative feedback due to me being a bit socially awkward.