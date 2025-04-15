19-year-old gives parents ultimatum: 'let me sleep in the same bed as my BF or I won't come home.' AITA?

Upon returning back to college, I have made it a point to not go back home for quite some time and instead he comes to visit me more often. My mom asked me why I haven’t been home and I told her it was because I wanted to sleep in the same bed as my bf, and that no one has a problem with us sleeping in the same bed at college, so I might as well stay there.

She got upset saying I was being ridiculous and I ended up telling her I would only come home if they “gave up on their ridiculous rule and let him sleep in my bed." She has yet to cave. While my opinion remains the same, I am worried that maybe I was a little petty and unjustified, AITA?