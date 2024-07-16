20-year-old son points out that his 54-year-old father is 'just jealous' of his appearance. AITA?

"AITA for pointing out that my (20M) dad (54M) is just jealous of my appearance?"

My dad is quite overweight. We are the same height, but he weighs about 50 pounds more than me. He has large saggy breasts, a bulging potbelly, a very short neck, and a chubby face. I work out regularly and that's why I'm fit and in shape. Recently my dad has been more hostile toward me, repeatedly commenting on my appearance and diet.

He said that I need to eat more (he eats a lot at meals and for snacks, whereas I eat a moderate portion), and he says that working out everyday is bad for my health. I just do 20 minutes of cardio and free weights mostly at home, but he says that too much exercising will ruin my body.

He even scolds me when I occasionally skip a meal because I'm not that hungry. What he says has been getting on my nerves lately.