20-year-old woman demands full refund from hotel over teddy bear, 'I'm CONVINCED it was stolen.' AITA?

"AITA for wanting a full refund after my teddy bear went missing from my hotel room?"

I (20F) am on vacation and brought a stuffed animal with me, a Jellycat teddy bear that my stepdad got me ages ago. It’s really sentimental, and while I usually sleep with a different stuffed animal at home, I always bring this bear when I travel because I can’t sleep without one. It’s my “travel bear.”

I left the hotel (update: it’s a mega corporation) for the day and made sure my bear was in the bed. When I got back, housekeeping had come through, made the bed… and the bear was gone. I immediately started searching, checked the sheets, under the bed, my suitcase, every corner of the room, twice. Then twice again! Nothing.