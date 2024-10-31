22 year old abandons religious family without a trace; 'I booked a flight and I'm NEVER coming back.' UPDATED 4X

It makes me so angry to hear about the “tithing” of your wages as a kid. Not only are they scumbags, they’re lazy to boot. I’ve heard of a couple parents like this through mutual friends. I’ve even had the pleasure of calling one of them out once. God that felt good.

Make sure to stop at your local police station on your way out to inform them that you’re not “missing” as I’m sure your parents will claim. You’ll need a passport or a birth certificate for that.