22-year-old tells father's affair partner she's on her own to care for disabled father. AITA?

So we had no contact with our father for more than a decade. I'm 22 now. Recently the affair partner made contact to inform us that our father had suffered several health complications and he is now ill and disabled. My oldest brother confirmed this is true and is aware of which hospital he's currently in.

None of us had any interest in seeing him and we expressed this, though not to her, to our father's sister. His affair partner decided my siblings would never give in but she knew a much younger me had a hope for a better relationship with my dad and she tried to say she couldn't care for him and the four young children they have under the age of 7 and that "my family needs me."