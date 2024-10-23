24-year-old affair child tells dad, 'you have another daughter for that.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad, 'well, for that you have another daughter?'"

I (24F) quickly discovered growing up that I was an affair child. I could see the way my dad's actual wife looked at me whenever I was forced to stay at my dad's. Turn's out my dad was an even bigger ahole than it seems, not only did the guy cheat on his wife, but on his "favorite" mistress (my mum) as well.

How we found out was even worse, when I was nine my dad's wife couldn't take it anymore and left with their daughter, who was around my age. So my dad as the man he is tried to fully pursue my mum, my mum had declined because she fell out of love with my dad. Not even a day later my dad announced that his new lover is 5 months pregnant.