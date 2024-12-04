25-year-old woman tells her mom not to buy her any Christmas gifts that aren't on her 'list.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mum not to buy my Christmas gifts if they’re not from the list I sent her?"

I know the title sounds bad, but bear with. I (F25) always send my mum a list of gifts - skincare, makeup, things I like and will use. For the last five years at least, she’s ignored these and got me things “on the same theme."

Think things like asking for a Taylor Swift vinyl and she picked a Coldplay one instead, because “it’s still a vinyl." I’ll asked for specific skincare because my skin is quite sensitive and she’ll just pick anything - I’ve ended up with so many products I can’t use because they’ll irritate my skin that end up getting donated to charity or she ends up using, because they just happen to be the things she likes.