27-year-old bails on sister's wedding after he's seated at 'kids' table,' 'I was HUMILIATED.' AITA?

So I (27M) recently attended my older sister’s (30F) wedding. She and I have a good relationship — not super close, but we’ve never had any serious issues. I was genuinely excited for her big day and happy to be there to support her.
But here's the thing: at the reception, I found out I was seated at a table with literal children. Like, we’re talking 10-year-olds, teens, and one baby in a high chair. I double-checked the seating chart thinking maybe it was a mistake, but nope — that was my assigned seat.
Meanwhile, my cousins (same age as me) and their partners got seated with the rest of the adults. I don’t have a partner right now, and I guess because I’m single and “the funny uncle” type, my sister thought it’d be cute or something?
I tried to laugh it off at first, but after about 45 minutes of listening to one kid talk about Minecraft and another one throw a bread roll at me, I just…left. Quietly. No scene. I texted my sister congrats and told her I wasn’t feeling well.
She found out later that I left because of the seating and blew up my phone with texts saying I was being dramatic and selfish and that I “ruined the vibe.” My mom also said it was childish to leave over “a joke.”
But was it a joke? I felt humiliated. And honestly, I didn’t want to be that guy making a scene during the wedding, so I thought leaving was the more respectful option. AITA for walking out?
Wakemeup3000 said:
NTA. You left quietly without drama. Your mom covering for your sister saying it was a joke? Who decides to prank someone at their sibling's wedding. Obviously your mom knew about this ahead of time and didn't say anything.
Ok_Conversation9750 said:
NTA. I would have grabbed my gift back, too.
teresajs said:
NTA. Younger kids should have been seated with their parents if your sister didn't provide child care. If I were you, I would have just moved my seat and place setting to sit with other family or friends.
ThatsMyCape said:
NTA - Jokes are meant to be funny this was not. It might have been funny if she did it for a minute and then gave you a regular seat (Depending on the relationship you two have the sense of humor that is in it) but what she did was completely disrespectful.
Lonestarlady_66 said:
NTA, how is that a "joke," how would your mother have liked it if SHE had been sat at the kids table? Would she think it was a "joke" then? How did you "ruin" the vibe? The clearly didn't even know you had left.
CakePhool said:
NTA. You don't joke with people like that on your wedding. Now invite your sister & BIL, parents and trusted friends for dinner, serve your sister baby food while every one else get steak and talk about what happened at the wedding.
FlirtyGoddess_ said:
NTA. That wasn’t a joke, it was disrespectful. You left quietly and avoided drama. Honestly, she owes you an apology.