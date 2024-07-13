'AITA for asking my friend why she's having a 2nd baby if she's already iPading the first?'

"AITA for asking my friend why she is having a second baby if she is already iPading the first?"

My friend announced they will be trying for a second baby this summer. However she has long complained how overwhelmed she is as a mother to her 3 year old. They bought her first born an iPad at 18 months so she could "get a break."

This kid got his hands on my phone and got upset with me for not having games he could play (I don't have kids) and when I wouldn't let him play on YT. Clearly spending enough time being babysat by Nanny iPad.

I straight up asked her "Why are you having a second if you are already so overwhelmed with the first that you iPad it?". Yes, I could have said it nicer but my question was genuine. Whats the thought process of adding another child when you cant deal with the first?

Here's what commenters thought, and responses from OP:

Hachiko75 asks: