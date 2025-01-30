A sister affair, a disappearing mom, and an offended wife 3 short AITA stories.

"AITA for refusing to cover for my sister's affair when her husband confronted me?"

LiveTradition6222 writes:

My sister (32F) has been married to her husband (35M) for six years. We’ve always been close, but recently, she confided in me that she's been having an affair with her coworker. She claimed her marriage had been "on the rocks" and begged me not to tell anyone.

Fast forward to last weekend: her husband showed up at my place out of nowhere, visibly upset. He told me he had found some "suspicious" texts and asked if I knew anything. I panicked and said, "You should probably talk to her." That must have been a dead giveaway because he stormed off, and now my sister is furious. She says I basically confirmed the affair by being cagey and that I "ruined her life."