41-year-old woman surprises husband with boudoir photos, he thinks she's 'desperate.'

Keeping romantic relationships spicy and exciting after you've been together for decades and know everything about the person who shares your bed every night can be challenge, but if you're shaming your partner's cute gift? It's time for a divorce.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward situation with his "aging" wife (who is two whole years older than he is...IMAGINE) and his brutal rejection of her sexy gift, people were eager to roast him to bits.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife I don’t want to look at her boudoir photos?

My wife is two years older than me. She’s 41 now and I think she knows that she’s been aging. Even though she takes reasonably good care of herself, it’s pretty stark how she looks and how everybody else in our group of mid to late thirties people look.