5 People Having A Bad Day

These 5 celebrities are hoping this week of lemons turns July into lemonade.
Singer-songwriter Lyrica Anderson, known for her time on Love & Hip-Hop, says she learned the hard way not to forfeit credits on songs. Anderson said that back in 2013, she wrote Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mega-hit "Drunk In Love" from top to bottom. The track’s credits are stacked with names like Timbaland, Detail, SoolGotHits, and Dre Moon, which was the issue for Lyrica.
She was propositioned to go uncredited because profits were slim after Beyoncé and Jay-Z took their share. It's tough, because although Lyrica did have another song on the album, "Jealous," it wasn’t as big as "Drunk In Love." If you're trying to drop an 8x platinum-certified album, you should probably call Lyrica.
The star of Party of Five filed for a temporary restraining order against Real World star Kelley Wolf and her estranged husband. Scott filed the restraining order in court on Tuesday in Utah. The documents are sealed, but they include Scott's declaration and another declaration from Michael Wolf, who appears to be one of Scott's siblings.
Scott and Kelley announced earlier this month that they were divorcing after two decades of marriage and three children. The divorce has not been going well. Two weeks ago, police in Utah detained Kelley and took her to a hospital for evaluation. Sources close to Kelley told Us Weekly that this legal action "is not warranted, it's cruel ... it's incorrect" and "it's so sad for the kids."
It's restraining order season, folks. The NBA player recently split from the mother of his children, and the breakup has gotten nasty, with Brooks asking for a restraining order against her. He filed for the order on Wednesday, alleging that Heather Andrews destroyed his belongings, hacked his social media, and threatened to cut off his fingers.
Brooks met Andrews in 2018 at a Las Vegas nightclub and started dating her shortly after. He said that within months, she became pregnant with their first child, and that's when her harassment of him began.
Brooks claims she regularly sent him "emotionally abusive" messages and often shared screenshots of their private conversations with gossip websites to make him look bad. He says that when Andrews became pregnant with their second child, instead of mellowing out, she became increasingly aggressive and threatening.
In a flurry of texts, Heather allegedly included one message that read, "And actually now I understand why people are racist." Brooks also claimed that in 2022, when he was playing for the Grizzlies, Andrews vandalized his Memphis home by writing "You Suck B%$^ch" and other words on his outdoor fireplace mantle. The judge is expected to hear arguments from both sides in Los Angeles late next month.
Brad Pitt is out of the country promoting his new film F1, and while he’s been on this press tour, his L.A. home was burglarized. Officers responded to the actor's home for a reported break-in Wednesday night, and police believe three suspects entered the property. It’s unclear what was stolen, if anything.
Fortunately for Brad, he was overseas in Japan doing press for F1. He is the latest victim in a string of burglaries in L.A. this year. The suspects broke open the front door, and photographers captured images of plywood covering the entryway until repairs can be made.
The Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop was found guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21. Franco was also accused of sending money to the minor's mother to gain her approval of the relationship.
Franco was sentenced to two years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. This means that if he complies with several conditions, reportedly including refraining from having sexual contact with minors, he will avoid serving time behind bars.
The girl’s mother was found guilty of sex trafficking her daughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors had requested a five-year prison sentence for Franco and 10 years for the mother, but it appears Franco received a lighter punishment.
Before his baseball career was paused due to the allegations, Franco had one of the most promising trajectories in the sport. He made it to the majors at 20 years old, and in less than three seasons, he appeared in an All-Star Game and posted a .282 batting average. Franco is currently on MLB’s restricted list as he awaits the outcome of the league’s investigation.