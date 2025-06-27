5 People Having A Bad Day

It's restraining order season, folks. The NBA player recently split from the mother of his children, and the breakup has gotten nasty, with Brooks asking for a restraining order against her. He filed for the order on Wednesday, alleging that Heather Andrews destroyed his belongings, hacked his social media, and threatened to cut off his fingers.

Brooks met Andrews in 2018 at a Las Vegas nightclub and started dating her shortly after. He said that within months, she became pregnant with their first child, and that's when her harassment of him began.

Brooks claims she regularly sent him "emotionally abusive" messages and often shared screenshots of their private conversations with gossip websites to make him look bad. He says that when Andrews became pregnant with their second child, instead of mellowing out, she became increasingly aggressive and threatening.

In a flurry of texts, Heather allegedly included one message that read, "And actually now I understand why people are racist." Brooks also claimed that in 2022, when he was playing for the Grizzlies, Andrews vandalized his Memphis home by writing "You Suck B%$^ch" and other words on his outdoor fireplace mantle. The judge is expected to hear arguments from both sides in Los Angeles late next month.